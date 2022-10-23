Zcash Reaches Market Capitalization of $813.45 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $813.45 million and $40.44 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for $52.33 or 0.00269130 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00094116 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00066431 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002010 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001325 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003250 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000180 BTC.
Zcash Profile
ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,543,238 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.
Buying and Selling Zcash
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
