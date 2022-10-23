Zcash Reaches Market Capitalization of $813.45 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $813.45 million and $40.44 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for $52.33 or 0.00269130 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00094116 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00066431 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003250 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Zcash Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,543,238 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.