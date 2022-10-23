Zilliqa (ZIL) Market Capitalization Achieves $397.01 Million

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $397.01 million and $28.47 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002889 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,518.92 or 0.28339197 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000525 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00011068 BTC.
Zilliqa Profile
Zilliqa’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,738,772,949 coins and its circulating supply is 13,447,305,796 coins. Zilliqa’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com.
Buying and Selling Zilliqa
