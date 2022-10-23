Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Purchased by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,486 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 362.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,351,318.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,739,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $3,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 270,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,460,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $1,351,318.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,739,946.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,339 shares of company stock valued at $29,386,731. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zscaler Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Zscaler from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Zscaler from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.18.

NASDAQ ZS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,140,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,068. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.12 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.07. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

