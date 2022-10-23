Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ZRSEF. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Zur Rose Group from CHF 73 to CHF 49 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 76 to CHF 47 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 61 to CHF 48 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Zur Rose Group Stock Performance

Shares of ZRSEF opened at $44.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.60. Zur Rose Group has a one year low of $42.47 and a one year high of $422.96.

Zur Rose Group Company Profile

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

