222,210 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Acquired by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 222,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,544,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up 1.5% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTS stock opened at $28.82 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.74 and a 12-month high of $30.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.34.

