2,340 Shares in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Bought by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,340 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the second quarter worth about $71,486,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 24.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,089,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $455,046,000 after purchasing an additional 212,257 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,120,044 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $467,719,000 after purchasing an additional 165,647 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,620,188 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $676,575,000 after acquiring an additional 157,305 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,006,620 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $315,193,000 after acquiring an additional 122,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COO opened at $257.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.16. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.21 and a fifty-two week high of $435.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.18.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. Analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.44.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

