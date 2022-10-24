2,877 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Acquired by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $997,128,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,780,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,076 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,899,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,543,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,878 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $73,660,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,469,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $31.32. 260,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,611,520. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.85. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $39.36.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.