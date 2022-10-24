3,349 Shares in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Acquired by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CION Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CION Investment by 361.4% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 110,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 86,881 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CION Investment by 56.2% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the period. 17.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CION Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Insider Activity

CION Investment Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, insider Gregg A. Bresner purchased 5,000 shares of CION Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,718.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 12,640 shares of company stock valued at $130,680. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CION Investment stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,593. The firm has a market cap of $498.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.81. CION Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $15.09.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.55 million during the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 8.30%.

CION Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from CION Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.16%. CION Investment’s payout ratio is 147.62%.

About CION Investment

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Further Reading

