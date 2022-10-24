38,665 Shares in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Purchased by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 38,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 1,168.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 527.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 10,538.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

NYSE VSH opened at $20.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average is $19.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.29. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.73 and a 12-month high of $22.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $863.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.77 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VSH. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Further Reading

