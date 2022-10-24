5,700 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Acquired by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,700 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,247,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,899,652. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $112.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.05. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. KGI Securities lowered shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.15.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.