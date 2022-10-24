88,650 Shares in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Purchased by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 88,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.10% of YETI as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in YETI by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in YETI by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of YETI by 79.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in YETI by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI stock opened at $29.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.87 and its 200-day moving average is $43.10. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). YETI had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $420.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

YETI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on YETI from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of YETI to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

