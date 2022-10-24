A.I.S. Resources (CVE:AIS) Trading Down 12.5%

A.I.S. Resources Limited (CVE:AIS – Get Rating) shares were down 12.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 85,045 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 208,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

A.I.S. Resources Trading Down 12.5 %

The firm has a market cap of C$7.15 million and a PE ratio of -20.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03.

A.I.S. Resources Company Profile

A.I.S. Resources Limited is a venture capital firm specializes in early stage and growth capital investments. The firm prefers to invest in mining and minerals trading; battery materials like lithium, manganese, nickel, and gold; internet of things; and information technology sectors. It seeks to invest globally but focuses on British Columbia in Canada, Australia, and Latin America.

