Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Downgraded by Bank Of America (Bofa)

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank Of America (Bofa) to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AAN. Stephens cut their price objective on Aaron’s to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Aaron’s to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Aaron’s Stock Performance

Shares of Aaron’s stock opened at $8.71 on Monday. Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $31.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.32. The firm has a market cap of $268.07 million, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $610.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Aaron’s by 71.4% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 113,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 47,441 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 40.5% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 14,054 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 7.8% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Aaron’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aaron’s

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

