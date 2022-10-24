ABCMETA Tops One Day Trading Volume of $16,353.00 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 30.9% higher against the dollar. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $132.99 million and $16,353.00 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,352.43 or 0.99965221 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00007337 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003332 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006652 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00023455 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00057253 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00044677 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00022695 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005138 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00135412 USD and is down -3.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $12,368.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.