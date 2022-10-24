abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Price Target Raised to GBX 130

abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 125 ($1.51) to GBX 130 ($1.57) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SLFPF. Citigroup lowered shares of abrdn from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on abrdn from GBX 186 ($2.25) to GBX 168 ($2.03) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays downgraded abrdn from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on abrdn from GBX 145 ($1.75) to GBX 150 ($1.81) in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 187 ($2.26) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, abrdn presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLFPF remained flat at $1.67 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,663. abrdn has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

