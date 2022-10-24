Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Increased by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 2.6% of LGT Group Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Accenture were worth $86,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Schubert & Co increased its position in Accenture by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Accenture by 230.6% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.60.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,188. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $272.88. 24,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373,427. The company’s 50 day moving average is $279.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.18. The company has a market capitalization of $172.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.95 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

