ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Down 2.0 %

AEY stock opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $27.53 million, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 0.55.

Get ADDvantage Technologies Group alerts:

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 45.74% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $27.79 million for the quarter.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.