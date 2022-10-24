Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Acquired by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,611,000 after acquiring an additional 261,715 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,801,000 after purchasing an additional 114,789 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,153,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,652,000 after buying an additional 269,514 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,676,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,943,000 after buying an additional 232,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,642,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,954,000 after buying an additional 19,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $171.34 on Monday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.46 and a 12-month high of $244.55. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.29.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.74. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.00.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

