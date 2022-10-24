Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,239,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,449,363. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.14 and a one year high of $52.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.20.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

