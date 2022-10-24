Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,274,000 after purchasing an additional 943,694 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,665,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,003,000 after acquiring an additional 70,529 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,916,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,302,000 after purchasing an additional 215,908 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VB traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $179.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,606. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.80. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

