Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Takes $173,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up 0.1% of Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 719.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 168.4% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS VLUE traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,251 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.43. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

