AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,102,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,534 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 86.53% of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF worth $43,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF during the first quarter worth $207,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 75,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 12,374 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period.

Get AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of SENT stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.59. The stock had a trading volume of 27,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,351. AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF has a twelve month low of $20.16 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.13.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SENT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.