AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,551,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400,883 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $64,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 42,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Orcam Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 6,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 19,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 4.6 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.06. The stock had a trading volume of 525,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,449,363. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.14 and a 1-year high of $52.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.20.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.