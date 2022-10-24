AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,113,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,876 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $36,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,346,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,998,000 after buying an additional 22,750,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,749,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,841,000 after buying an additional 5,517,798 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,874.6% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,496,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,383,401 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,733,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,950,000 after buying an additional 1,170,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $21,925,000.

SPTL stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.92. 125,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,323,117. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $43.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.60.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

