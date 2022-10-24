AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,280,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,777 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $40,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 581.0% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.98. 148,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,692,717. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.21 and its 200-day moving average is $32.17. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.66.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

