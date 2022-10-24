AE Wealth Management LLC Has $301.43 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 795,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.4% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $301,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $376.28. 153,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,544,546. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $389.20 and its 200-day moving average is $399.79. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.