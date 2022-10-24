AE Wealth Management LLC Has $32.89 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 330.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 736,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565,562 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $32,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,622,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,241,000 after purchasing an additional 14,910,489 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 127.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,378,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 138.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,769,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,957,000 after buying an additional 6,259,544 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.29. 23,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,172,880. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.89 and its 200 day moving average is $47.18. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

