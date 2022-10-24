AE Wealth Management LLC Has $70.38 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,621,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,487 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $70,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

EFV traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,957,571 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.38. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

