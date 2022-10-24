AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,400 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $29,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 895,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,720,000 after acquiring an additional 63,542 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 33,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 9,280 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 87.7% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 200,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,525,000 after buying an additional 93,670 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.4% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 69,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,438,000 after buying an additional 14,090 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $92.10. The company had a trading volume of 289,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,706,328. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.20.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

