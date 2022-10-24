AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 128,895 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 545,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,895 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $121,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,627 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,840,517 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,875,000 after purchasing an additional 562,260 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,665,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,263,000 after acquiring an additional 49,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,276,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,712,000 after acquiring an additional 205,877 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $218.78. The company had a trading volume of 18,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,710. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $328.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.55.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

