AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 514,551 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 977,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514,551 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $48,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 49.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,794,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,816 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,563,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,812.3% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 141,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after acquiring an additional 136,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 63,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS:JPST traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,119,762 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.14.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.