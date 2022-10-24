Aergo Trading 6.9% Higher This Week (AERGO)

Aergo (AERGO) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Aergo has a total market cap of $58.84 million and $42.40 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aergo token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000740 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Aergo has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aergo Profile

Aergo’s launch date was November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 408,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Aergo is medium.com/aergo. The Reddit community for Aergo is https://reddit.com/r/aergo_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aergo is www.aergo.io. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @aergo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aergo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO is an open-source hybrid blockchain platform for business. AERGO’s platform seeks to enable enterprises and developers to easily design, build and deploy their own blockchain applications within the cloud. The platform aims to offer the possibility for creators to tailor their blockchain and applications to their needs, by giving them the choice to run across either a public or private network. AERGO Token is an Ethereum-based token created to operate on the AERGO platform. It aims to serve a multitude of different functions. The AERGO Token is broadly speaking intended to be the medium of exchange within the AERGO ecosystem.”

