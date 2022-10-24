Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Given New €138.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from €142.00 ($144.90) to €138.00 ($140.82) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC raised Aeroports de Paris from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Aeroports de Paris from €115.00 ($117.35) to €113.00 ($115.31) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Aeroports de Paris from €121.00 ($123.47) to €150.00 ($153.06) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aeroports de Paris in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Aeroports de Paris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aeroports de Paris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.80.

Get Aeroports de Paris alerts:

Aeroports de Paris Price Performance

Shares of AEOXF remained flat at $122.59 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.22. Aeroports de Paris has a one year low of $117.47 and a one year high of $154.69.

Aeroports de Paris Company Profile

Aeroports de Paris SA owns and operates airports worldwide. The company operates through Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities segments. The Aviation segment offers security and airport safety services, such as security checkpoints, screening systems, aircraft rescue, and fire-fighting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aeroports de Paris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeroports de Paris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.