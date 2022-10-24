AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 694,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,735 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.93% of AGCO worth $70,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Stock Performance

NYSE AGCO opened at $115.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.88. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $88.55 and a 12 month high of $150.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGCO

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. AGCO had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $750,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,149,347.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,063,817.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,002 shares in the company, valued at $9,393,333.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $750,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,347.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,913,422 over the last 90 days. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AGCO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AGCO to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.69.

About AGCO

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

