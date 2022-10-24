Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,725 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $13,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 14,237 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Holistic Financial Partners raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth $4,130,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 7.9% during the second quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total value of $116,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,792. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $263,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 238,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,157,360.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total value of $116,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 848,279 shares of company stock valued at $100,592,908 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $118.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $76.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.80 and a beta of 1.07. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Airbnb from $185.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Airbnb from $174.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Airbnb from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.57.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

