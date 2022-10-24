Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 682,934 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 10,697 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.43% of Akamai Technologies worth $62,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $737,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,073 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 25.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 669,765 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $61,170,000 after purchasing an additional 136,131 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 7.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,274.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $85.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.33. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.28 and a 1-year high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AKAM. TheStreet lowered Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.93.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

