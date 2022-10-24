Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Price Target Raised to 438.00

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 407.00 to 438.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on Aker BP ASA from 500.00 to 475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $456.50.

Aker BP ASA Trading Down 2.6 %

DETNF stock opened at $28.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.25. Aker BP ASA has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $41.65.

Aker BP ASA Company Profile

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 36 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2021, its total net proven reserves were 599 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 802 million barrels of oil equivalents.

