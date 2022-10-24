Alcoa (NYSE:AA) PT Lowered to $60.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 51.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on Alcoa from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

Alcoa stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.69. 92,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,363,342. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alcoa has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $98.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.32.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.42). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Alcoa by 45.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 220,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,368,000 after purchasing an additional 69,032 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 107.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 70,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after buying an additional 36,245 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 442,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,829,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Alcoa by 3,109.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 67,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 65,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

