Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 397.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,546,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235,297 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 4.4% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.06% of Alibaba Group worth $176,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.8% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. First Command Bank grew its position in Alibaba Group by 77.9% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Benchmark increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.24.

NYSE BABA traded down $10.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.65. 2,637,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,243,316. The stock has a market cap of $163.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.31. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $63.85 and a 1 year high of $178.28.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

