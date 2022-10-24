Alken Asset Management Ltd. Invests $303,000 in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Alken Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000. Nutrien makes up about 1.6% of Alken Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Nutrien by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,564,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,925 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Nutrien by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,019,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,632,000 after buying an additional 1,456,027 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $521,017,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Nutrien by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,021,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,525,000 after acquiring an additional 229,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $418,452,000. 63.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price target on Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. HSBC lowered shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.75.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NTR stock traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.48. 231,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,273,600. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.34. The company has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $65.84 and a 12-month high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 19.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

