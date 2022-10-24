Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Allegiance Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock opened at $41.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.90. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $46.96.

Allegiance Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Allegiance Bancshares ( NASDAQ:ABTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $60.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.37 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegiance Bancshares

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $82,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,444,461.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegiance Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $375,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $594,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

