Alphabet (GOOG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect Alphabet to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $99.96 on Monday. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $95.27 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.32.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $143,221.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $143,221.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,006 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,677 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Totem Point Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 22.0% in the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% during the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

