Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $176,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,817,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,006 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,677 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $0.76 on Monday, hitting $100.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,881,441. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.38 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.31 and a 200-day moving average of $112.49.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.31.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

