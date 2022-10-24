AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Receives C$34.04 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$33.63.

ALA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Haywood Securities dropped their price target on AltaGas to C$32.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. CSFB cut shares of AltaGas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$34.50 to C$35.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

AltaGas Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ALA opened at C$24.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$6.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.35. AltaGas has a one year low of C$24.04 and a one year high of C$31.16.

AltaGas Announces Dividend

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.06 billion. Research analysts predict that AltaGas will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.93%.

Insider Transactions at AltaGas

In other news, Director Jeremy Jason Weatherhead sold 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.80, for a total value of C$35,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$276,220.80.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

