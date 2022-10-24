AltaGas (TSE:ALA) PT Lowered to C$30.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. CSFB lowered AltaGas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$34.50 to C$35.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Haywood Securities lowered their price target on AltaGas to C$32.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.23.

AltaGas Stock Performance

ALA stock traded up C$0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting C$24.81. 196,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,188. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of C$6.97 billion and a PE ratio of 26.97. AltaGas has a 1 year low of C$24.04 and a 1 year high of C$31.16.

Insider Activity at AltaGas

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.06 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that AltaGas will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeremy Jason Weatherhead sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.80, for a total value of C$35,424.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$276,220.80.

AltaGas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Further Reading

