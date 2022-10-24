AltaGas (TSE:ALA) PT Lowered to C$30.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.92% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. CSFB lowered AltaGas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$34.50 to C$35.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Haywood Securities lowered their price target on AltaGas to C$32.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.23.
AltaGas Stock Performance
ALA stock traded up C$0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting C$24.81. 196,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,188. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of C$6.97 billion and a PE ratio of 26.97. AltaGas has a 1 year low of C$24.04 and a 1 year high of C$31.16.
Insider Activity at AltaGas
In related news, Director Jeremy Jason Weatherhead sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.80, for a total value of C$35,424.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$276,220.80.
AltaGas Company Profile
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
