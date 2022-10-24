Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Trading 4.1% Higher

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.87 and last traded at $5.83. 91,769 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,957,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.23.

Altice USA Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Activity

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 112.67%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $315,284.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,323,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,226,010.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altice USA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 825.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Altice USA by 1,011.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Altice USA by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

