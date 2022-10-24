Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target Cut to $165.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 72.52% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on Amedisys from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Amedisys to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.50.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys Stock Down 0.9 %

AMED stock opened at $95.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.37 and a 200-day moving average of $119.30. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $91.15 and a fifty-two week high of $188.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $557.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.12 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 862.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.