American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,026 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,945 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $39,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 44,222 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth $377,000. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of American Express by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,938 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of American Express by 421.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock traded up $0.65 on Monday, reaching $140.69. 137,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,638,516. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

