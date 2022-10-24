American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 217,976 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in American Express were worth $30,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 873.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in American Express by 823.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 166 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $134.95 on Monday. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.53.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.94.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.