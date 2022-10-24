American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,102 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 166 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of AXP opened at $143.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $107.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $199.55.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on American Express to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.94.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.